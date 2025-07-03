Emergency Services Day: Blue light heroes who keep Falkirk safe take centre stage
Emergency Services Day returns to Falkirk High Street on Wednesday, July 16 and runs from 10am to 4pm.
A Falkirk Delivers spokesperson said: “Come along to Falkirk High Street and meet the real-life heroes who keep our community safe. Get up close to emergency vehicles, watch live demonstrations and take part in interactive activities for all ages!
“Meet local police officers and learn about crime prevention, explore a fire engine and hear from our firefighters and discover life-saving skills with paramedics and first responders.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to show your support, ask questions, and find out more about the vital work of our emergency services.”
Representatives from support services will also be on hand, including personnel from Transform, SFAD and Change Grow Live, to offer guidance and information on local support available in the community.
