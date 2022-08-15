Emergency Services Day: 999 crews take over Falkirk High Street

Organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with all the 999 services, the event on Wednesday attracted all ages eager to find out more about the emergency vehicles and the people who work in the valuable services.
There was an opportunity to see inside the fire appliances and ambulances , as well as police cars and vans.
Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture many of those who came along on the day.
Matthew Jervis, six, with paramedic Sarah McFadyen at Emergency Services Day
These youngsters are happy to get inside this fire appliance
The High Street was packed with emergency vehicles on Wednesday - but it was all for a community event
All ages were keen to learn more about our emergency services at this event
