Emergency Services Day: 999 crews take over Falkirk High Street

The sun shone on the crowds who turned out for this year's Emergency Services Day in Falkirk’s High Street.

By Jill Buchanan
Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:58 pm

Organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with all the 999 services, the event on Wednesday attracted all ages eager to find out more about the emergency vehicles and the people who work in the valuable services.

There was an opportunity to see inside the fire appliances and ambulances , as well as police cars and vans.

Photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture many of those who came along on the day.

1. Emergency Services Day

Matthew Jervis, six, with paramedic Sarah McFadyen at Emergency Services Day

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

2. Emergency Services Day

These youngsters are happy to get inside this fire appliance

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

3. Emergency Services Day

The High Street was packed with emergency vehicles on Wednesday - but it was all for a community event

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Emergency Services Day

All ages were keen to learn more about our emergency services at this event

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Emergency servicesFalkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 6