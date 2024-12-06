Emergency services called out in Forth Valley after capsized kayak spotted in River Forth

By James Trimble
Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:24 BST
A report of a capsized kayak in the River Forth near Stirling led to an urgent response from Forth Valley emergency services.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 5.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.08pm a member of the public reported a capsized orange kayak. The kayak was later recovered, and we are glad to report no there are no suspicious circumstances.

“We would now like to repatriate the kayak with its rightful owner.”

Call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2020 of December 5.

