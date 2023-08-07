Emergency services at the scene as HGV overturns near Grangemouth docks
A heavy goods vehicle has over turned on a busy roundabout near the Port of Grangemouth.
By James Trimble
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST
Police Scotland is currently in attendance following the incident which happened earlier this afternoon after the John Mitchell Haulage lorry overturned on the A904 Timber Basin Roundabout.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.25pm on Monday, August 7, we were called to a report of an overturned lorry near the Grangemouth Docks.
"Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries.
"Arrangements are being made for the recovery of the vehicle.”