Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will be carrying out emergency joint repairs on the bridge carrying the motorway over the River Carron.

The eastbound carriageway of the M876 will be closed from where it splits from the M80 to M876 Junction 2 Glenbervie from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday, November 19.

The slip road onto the M876 at Junction 1 Checkbar will also be closed during these hours.

The eastbound carriageway of the M876 and the slip roads at Junction 1 will be closed overnight on Friday, November 18

During this closure, traffic on the M80 wishing to travel east on the M876 will be diverted north to M9 Junction 9 Pirnhall, then onto the M9 southbound.

Traffic wishing to join the M876 eastbound at Junction 1 will be diverted via Checkbar Roundabout and the A8004 onto the M876 westbound, continuing onto the M80 before turning northwards at Junction 7 and joining the above diversion route via the M9.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “Urgent repairs are required on the expansion joint on the eastbound carriageway of the M876 River Carron Bridge near Bonnybridge. We’ve therefore scheduled these works at short notice.

“We always avoid closing roads wherever it is safe and practical to do so, however the nature of these repairs means that carriageway and slip road closures are essential for the safety of road users and our operatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey if you need to travel in this area on Friday night.