Emergency meeting to help save Falkirk area community hall from closing

Residents have been invited to attend an urgent meeting in an under threat community hall in order to try and save it from closing down for good.

Dalgrain Community Hall, in Avon Street in Grangemouth’s old town area is currently run as a charity operated by a board of trustees, but now the building could possibly go the way of the town’s Bowhouse Community Centre and become a boarded up, closed off facility of no use to the community whatsoever.

The online post for the meeting, which takes place on Tuesday, August 26, states: “Help save our wee hall – we need people to come along, show their support and prevent it from closing.”

Back in May 2024 Dalgrain Community Hall was one of the many premises under threat of closure as a result of the local authority’s bid to make massive financial savings and it’s promotion of Community Asset Transfers (CAT) in an effort to offload the day to day responsibility of running council owned premises onto members of the public.

The meeting is due to take place in Dalgrain Hall next week (Picture: Submitted)

At the start of 2024 the council’s strategic property review identified a number of council-owned buildings could go on to be handed over to community groups and clubs across Falkirk, while many more would close.

In Grangemouth there were CAT success stories like Beancross and Newlands Community Centre, in Montgomery Street, which was taken over by the community and renamed the Sealock Centre.

However, there were also disappointing outcomes like the aforementioned Bowhouse Community Centre, which has been empty and boarded up for almost an entire year.

Tuesday’s meeting at Dalgrain Community Hall starts at 6pm.

