Elvis helps proud Mary celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends at Falkirk care home
Mary Shanks celebrated her century on the planet with not one, but two, special parties at Blackfaulds House Nursing Home, in Westfield Road, Avonbridge on Sunday.
And she not only got a message from the King of England, she got a few songs from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll too.
Originally from Ecclesmachan, West Lothian, Mary was born on September 3, 1923.
In a life that spanned most of the 20th Century and the first quarter of the 21st Century, Mary enjoyed a long and happy marriage to husband James and went on to raise three sons and a daughter, who in turn went on to raise their families.
James sadly died 30 years ago, but Mary was surrounded by family and friends on her big day.
And as someone who has lived so long, she deserved at least two parties.
Charlotte Campbell, Blackfaulds manager, said: “We had two cakes, one for residents at a party earlier in the day and another for a tea party with Mary’s family later.”
Mary learned shorthand, typing and bookkeeping during her early life but – apart from James and her children – her biggest passion was music. Hence the appearance of “Elvis” at the home on Sunday.
Mrs Shanks’ connection with Mr Presley does not just extend to a love of music – like Elvis, Mary also lived in Germany for a number of years.