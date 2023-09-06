News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Elvis helps proud Mary celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends at Falkirk care home

An Elvis Presley impersonator got a local care home all shook up as he serenaded a resident on her 100th birthday.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mary Shanks celebrated her century on the planet with not one, but two, special parties at Blackfaulds House Nursing Home, in Westfield Road, Avonbridge on Sunday.

And she not only got a message from the King of England, she got a few songs from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Originally from Ecclesmachan, West Lothian, Mary was born on September 3, 1923.

Mary Shanks celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends at Blackfaulds House Nursing Home (Picture: Submitted)Mary Shanks celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends at Blackfaulds House Nursing Home (Picture: Submitted)
Mary Shanks celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends at Blackfaulds House Nursing Home (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular

In a life that spanned most of the 20th Century and the first quarter of the 21st Century, Mary enjoyed a long and happy marriage to husband James and went on to raise three sons and a daughter, who in turn went on to raise their families.

James sadly died 30 years ago, but Mary was surrounded by family and friends on her big day.

And as someone who has lived so long, she deserved at least two parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlotte Campbell, Blackfaulds manager, said: “We had two cakes, one for residents at a party earlier in the day and another for a tea party with Mary’s family later.”

Mary learned shorthand, typing and bookkeeping during her early life but – apart from James and her children – her biggest passion was music. Hence the appearance of “Elvis” at the home on Sunday.

Mrs Shanks’ connection with Mr Presley does not just extend to a love of music – like Elvis, Mary also lived in Germany for a number of years.

Related topics:Falkirk