Elvis all shook up over Forth Valley care home's new trishaw travel initiative

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was on hand to provide a hip shaking introduction as a care home unveiled its brand new ebike trishaws.

William Simpsons Care Home, in Plean, has become the latest in an ever-expanding network of communities to benefit from trishaw travel and an Elvis Presley impersonator added to the fun at the launch of the newly formed Cycling Without Age Scotland William Simpsons Stirling Chapter.

Residents will now be riding in style thanks to a generous grant from The Wolfson Foundation which enabled Cycling Without Age Scotland (CWAS) to purchase two

ebike trishaws, a tricycle for residents to ride, a support bike to enable relatives to ride alongside the outing and secure storage for the new fleet.

Elvis was on hand to help William Simpson Care Home unveil their brand new trishaws (Picture: Submitted)

Cycling Without Age Scotland CEO Christine Bell, said “What is so exciting about the Wolfson Foundation generously fully funding William Simpsons Care Home’s new

trishaws, tricycle, bike and their storage is that it clearly demonstrates the quality of the home’s work and how much it impressed the Foundation.

"We at Cycling Without Age Scotland have always admired the care and commitment the home shows for its residents and are delighted that this new mobility package

will support that significantly.”

William Simpsons’ residents are already well acquainted with trishaw travel as they have been regular riders around Falkirk’s public parks and beauty spots thanks to

CWAS’snetwork of trishaw volunteers.

Having their very own trishaws will give residents even more freedom and opportunities to get out and about and enjoy the great outdoors.

Catherine Jones, William Simpsons care manager, said: “Every ride is an opportunity for residents to meet new people and a chance to strengthen friendships with those we see regularly on our outings.

“It’s a chance for residents to immerse themselves, taking in the sights, sounds and scents of the countryside around us and for residents with impaired mobility, trishaw

rides provide a sense of freedom they may not have experienced in quite some time.”