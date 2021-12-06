Elves on the run for Maggie's Forth Valley

The annual Elf Run was back for 2021.

After being unable to take place last year as an in-person event due to Covid restrictions, with people instead completing a 1.5km route on their own patch, the elves were this year back in the grounds of the cancer caring centre.

The family fun run saw participants of all ages getting involved – with a few canine friends getting in on the act too.

After completing the route, the elves were able to enjoy refreshments in the centre, as well as meet Santa in his grotto.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager, said: “Our Elf Family Fun Run on Sunday was a great day.

"We were so lucky with the weather, the atmosphere was festive and fun and hopefully got everyone in the Christmas mood.

"A huge thank you to the 50 plus elves who got their elf on, took part and raised £5,000 for our centre.

"A special thank you needs to go to all our amazing volunteers and also the Lord Provost William Buchanan and his Santa’s Grotto who made the day so special.

"We are looking forward to next year’s already!”

1. Maggie's Elf Run The Wallace family, Anne and Ross, with Katie, 3, and five-year-old Maisie. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Maggie's Elf Run Christine Clark with son John (10), from Dunipace. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Maggie's Elf Run Jude (9) gets to ring the bells for Santa. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Maggie's Elf Run Jackie and Chloe (8) from Larbert Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden Photo Sales