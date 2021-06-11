Ella-Grace Rimington: Toddler who died after falling into a pond has been named
The toddler who died after falling into a garden pond in Falkirk has been named.
Police in Falkirk have confirmed that the name of the little girl was Ella-Grace Rimington, also known as Gracie.
She was 18-months old.
She died after falling into a garden pond at a property in Dollar Avenue on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the address at around 6.10pm when the child was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.
She died a short time later.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Detective Inspector Craig Faulds of Forth Valley's CID said: “This is a heart-breaking incident in which a young girl has died.
"The family has asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time and I would like to ask the public and media to please respect the family's wishes as they deal with their unimaginable loss.”