The Deanburn Primary School P7 pupil's parents, Gillian and Steven, and her big sister Lola (19) – who is currently at university in Dundee – were also proud as punch.

But Gillian’s mum, who has always loved Fair Day, is arguably even more excited than Ella!

“She’s been on the phone all the time, making suggestions,” said Gillian. “Everyone was delighted for Ella – there’s been screams and tears – but Granny Annie, who’ll be 70 next year, is on another level!”

Ella Black (10) is the 2024 Fair Day Queen-elect, much to the delight of her parents Gillian and Steven.

Ella put her name into the hat for queen-elect, with fellow pupils voting for their choice, and on Friday afternoon the 10-year-old found out she'd been selected.

Gillian said: “I got a call from the school at 2pm and the head teacher warned me I was on loud speaker!

“For the first time in my life, I think I was lost for words. I was with one of my best friends and she started crying. I just wanted to know how Ella was because it's a huge opportunity but it's also quite a lot of pressure.

“She was really calm when she told me – and then just laughed at my reaction!”

Gillian and her sister both attended Deanburn Primary, as did Ella’s sister Lola. Gillian was a presentee in 1988, while Lola was a fairy, presentee and flower girl.

Ella was a presentee last year but her chance to be a fairy in 2020 was scuppered when the pandemic saw the event being cancelled.

“It was the first time Ella had been chosen to take part – it was devastating for everyone,” said Gillian. “I think being queen will more than make up for it!”

While Steven is from Tillicoultry, his folks John and Gillian Black moved to Bo’ness last year and got their first taste of the Fair.

“Steven has lived here long enough to know what’s involved so he’s already roping in all his friends and family for the arch,” said Gillian. “His parents live near last year’s Queen Lexi so they’ve got an idea too!”

As well as papa John, granny Gillian and granny Annie, also cheering on Ella will be her grandads Bob McCormack and Tommy Walker.

The Blacks have already received a tremendous amount of support from the Fair committee, local businesses and their neighbours in Carriden Glade.

Gillian said: “Everything is happening, without us having to do anything – it’s lulling us into a false sense of security.

“The parent council is organising a showing of all the dresses at the school, we’ve got a fundraising Ladies Day lined up for Ella’s arch at Fison's on Easter Sunday and a dress designer from Edinburgh sending her designs.

“The neighbours are on board and Lexi’s mum Diane Scotland also got in touch to offer her support – it’s been incredible and we can't thank everyone enough.”

As a member of the performance team with Murray Hunter School of Dance in Bo'ness, Ella is not afraid of big stages and is looking forward to the big day.

She said: “I was shocked when they called my name but I was really happy too.