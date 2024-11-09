Elizabeth Park was just a few weeks old when she attended her first ever Marches Day.

Little did her proud parents William and Isobel Braithwaite know that their own bundle of joy would one day become the first female Deacons Court Provost.

For her dad, who rode the Marches the last year with the town council in 1974 and first year with the Deacons Court in 1975, it would have been an incredible source of pride. Isobel might have taken a different stance.

“She would’ve likely have said, what have you got yourself into now,” Elizabeth joked this week.

Elizabeth Park made history as the first female Provost.

Undoubtedly, they would have both been extremely proud of their youngest daughter; sadly, having both passed in 1999, they didn’t get to see her lead the town’s ancient tradition.

However, Elizabeth has been supported during her three year reign by proud husband Tom, older sister Jane (71), known as Janette – who formerly worked in the Journal and Gazette office – and their wider family.

Educated at Linlithgow Public School and the Academy, Elizabeth left school at the age of 16 and initially worked at Glen and Henderson solicitors in the town.

In April 1976 she started working for the Royal Bank of Scotland as a typist and telephonist, before becoming a bank clerk.

It's been an honour for Elizabeth to serve as Provost, here at the 2024 Marches Day prize-giving.

During many years of service, she worked in branches in Edinburgh, Linlithgow, Bo’ness, Falkirk and latterly the Gyle, where she worked as a team leader until early retirement in 2017.

Having known Tom since her school days, the couple’s spark ignited at a night out at The Unicorn in December 1978 and they tied the knot in St Michael’s Parish Church on September 27, 1980, with a reception in the Burgh Halls.

Tom worked at the Royal Society of Edinburgh, then as a procurement officer for Ferranti’s, before working freelance with Racal in Linlithgow until ill health saw him retire in 2000.

While attending every year, Elizabeth didn’t get involved with the Marches until she served as a cheerleader for the It’s a Knockout show, which saw Linlithgow take on teams from Stirling and Edinburgh.

In one of her last roles in the job, Elizabeth attended the Royal Garden this year with Lord Lieutenant Moira Niven.

“I wasn’t fit enough for the assault course but there was nothing wrong with my voice,” said Elizabeth.

“The team put in a float that year for the Marches but the bank wouldn’t let me off for the day. Eventually, they were so sick of hearing me talking about it they let me go early.

“I just got down to the Star and Garter and they were passing – and pulled me onto the float!"

The team went on to support Linlithgow Gala Day sports day, with Elizabeth as treasurer and the very first Gala committee Deacon.

Her biggest supporter, husband Tom.

Attending regular meetings and the breakfast as a Deacon, then Provost Ed Morton asked if she wanted to attend the sherry party.

“He could see it wasn’t really for me so instead he asked if I’d like to ride the Marches?” she recalled. “As a Black Bitch, it was a huge deal for me.”

While Elizabeth shared her maiden name with another Marches stalwart, Barbara Braithwaite, the pair were not, in fact, related.

However, Barbara did play somewhat of an integral role in getting her to join the Deacons Court.

“I got a tap on the shoulder one from Barbara, who had noticed me going to all the meetings; she invited me to the AGM and asked whether I’d like to be nominated to join the Deacons Court.”

In 1998, there were only three other female court members – Barbara, Patricia Chapman and Lavinia Kilbride. Elizabeth quickly made her mark, taking minutes for entertainment convener Campbell Taylor before taking on the role.

When Jim Carlin moved into the robes, she became fundraising and administration convener and, in November 2011, she was encouraged to go for the robes.

Elizabeth said: “I’d never thought about becoming Provost. I’m not a feminist but I love the Marches and I’m a proud Black Bitch, so I thought why not?”

Three years service as a junior, middle and senior bailie followed and in November 2021, Elizabeth Park made history when she was appointed as the first female Deacons Court Provost.

She said: “It’s a tradition to buy everyone a round in the pub and I was still sitting there thinking: Did that really happen?

“It’s an incredible honour and I’ve loved every second of my three years. When you stand at the West Port and just see a mass of people, it’s amazing. If pride is a sin then I’m the biggest sinner on Marches Day!”

Elizabeth (65) is particularly proud to have fired up the town’s school pupils to support the Cryin' of the Marches, on the Friday preceding the event.

“I don’t think the teachers liked my visits as the kids were hyper by the time I left, but it’s amazing to see them supporting the Cryin’ of the Marches,” she said.

Elizabeth will pass on the chain of office on Tuesday, when a new Provost will be appointed. However, she will continue to serve the Deacons Court as a Past Provost and one of its biggest supporters.

She added: “I love the Marches and I’ll continue to do everything I can to support the court and the town’s ancient traditions.”