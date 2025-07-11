Elizabeth Carmichael from Linlithgow attends Royal Garden Party

A volunteer for the children’s hearings system from Linlithgow was invited to attend the Royal Garden Party.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Carmichael was invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, as a guest of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, in recognition of her services to infants, children and young people.

She has volunteered for a number of years as a panel member, making decisions at children’s hearings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth said: “I was delighted to be selected to attend the Royal Garden Party.

Elizabeth Carmichael from Linlithgow was one of 38 Children’s Hearings System volunteers who attended.

“Each volunteer makes whatever contribution they can to support and help children and young people throughout Scotland.

“I accepted the invitation so that I could represent all panel members who were not so fortunate to be selected.

“Our volunteer roles in hearings is all about the positive and life enhancing decisions we make which, in turn, help children and young people to thrive, grow and develop to the best they can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 38 current and former volunteers in Scotland’s children’s hearings system were invited to the garden party on Tuesday, July 1.

Volunteers were delighted to attend the Royal Garden Party.

The volunteers included panel members and area support team members, which include roles such as panel practice advisers who support panel members.

Children’s hearings are legal meetings set up because there are concerns about the well-being or care of an infant, child or young person.

Three panel members sit at each hearing, where decisions are made in the best interests of the child. There are more than 2000 volunteer panel members who sit on more than 20,000 hearings across Scotland each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children’s Hearings Scotland (CHS) is the public body that recruits, trains and supports panel members.

Lynne Harrison, CHS tribunal delivery director, said: “I was so pleased to see our volunteers celebrated.

“In every part of Scotland we have strong communities of volunteers supporting each other to bring about positive outcomes for children and families and it was joyful for us to come together and see that dedication recognised and honoured.”

CHS is always keen to hear from people interested in volunteering as panel members or in support roles.

Visit www.chscotland.gov.uk/volunteer-with-us for more information.