Eight Falkirk projects share £70,000 lotto funding
A total of eight Falkirk community projects are to receive more than £70,000 in lottery funding.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:57 pm
The National Lottery Community Fund will supply cash to support marginalised communities, helping a number in the Falkirk area.
Allandale Bowling Club, Bo’ness Car 4 U SCIO, Braes High School, Community wellbeing and education CIC, Dennyloanhead Community Hall Ltd, Falkirk Golf Club, Falkirk Vineyard Church, and Neighbourhood Networks in Scotland Limited are the organisations awarded a total of £71,965 to improve the Falkirk community.
Organisations will invest their grants in better service and better infrastructure.
Grants from £3,000 to £10,000 will help the development Falkirk community projects.