Eight Falkirk district businesses among the finalists in The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023

The awards, which will take place in October, celebrate those who bring delicious dishes into homes across the country. The awards will recognise those who are the real masters in their category, covering all styles of takeaway cuisine.

Land and Sea in Polmont has been shortlisted for Fish n Chips Takeaway of the Year (Central), while Skiercay in Falkirk’s Grahams Road is in the running for Deli of the Year (Central). Two local eateries are among the contenders in the Kebab Takeaway of the Year (Central) category – Voseba Kebab House in Falkirk High Street and Hot Kebabs in the town’s Melville Street. Granny’s Rolls and Snacks in Camelon has been shortlisted for two categories – Roll Bar of the Year and Sandwich Shop of the Year.

When it comes to sweet things, the Best Dessert Takeaway finalists include Candied Ice Cream Parlour, Falkirk and the Caledonian Cheesecake Company in Stenhousemuir. Candied Ice Cream Parlour in Grangemouth and The Milk Barn in Glen Village are both shortlisted for the Ice Cream Shop of the Year award.

The finalists of The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 have been announced. (Pic: National World)

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in Glasgow on October 16.

A spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 said: “Takeaways have been around for a long time and are the very backbone of the local community and economy. The awards aim to provide a platform to those who have dedicated their career in providing us with delicious dishes across multiple cuisines in a timely manner and affordable prices.