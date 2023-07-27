Eid in the Park will take place on Sunday, August 13 at the Helix Park in Falkirk. The community celebration, which has drawn substantial crowds in previous years, provides a unique opportunity for local residents and visitors to celebrate different cultures and heritage.

There will be a vast variety of stalls offering hot Asian cuisine and middle eastern delicacies, henna artists, clothes and jewellery. There will also be interactive events with lots of things for the youngsters to do, including inflatable play, electronic rides and much more.

One of the organisers said: “Eid in the Park 2023 is a remarkable event that has grown each year and promises a day filled with fun, food, and community spirit. Mark your calendars and join us at the Helix Park on August 13 for this wonderful celebration of unity and diversity.

A previous Eid In The Park held in 2019 when it took place in Callendar Park. Pic: Scott Louden