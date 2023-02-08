Egg-citing times and Easter treats ahead at Grangemouth public park
We may not even have enjoyed Valentine’s Day yet but preparations are now well underway for this year’s big Easter Egg Hunt in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park.
By James Trimble
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:51pm
Back for the fourth straight year, the 2023 egg-travaganza takes place 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, April 9.
Last year Grangemouth High pupils Iona Gillies and Mia Evans used their school holidays to work on final preparations for their Easter egg hunt – it was the first time the girls had organised the even themselves and it was a great success.