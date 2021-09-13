Edinburgh's King's Theatre lit up purple with Batman sign in touching tribute to late Andy Gray

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

From 6pm until midnight tonight, Monday, September 13, lighting technicians at the King’s will bathe the building in purple light in recognition of his famous ‘purple pinky’, the actor’s tribute to his mother who always had the little fingernail on her left hand painted purple, her favourite colour.

River City and City Lights’ star Andy tragically lost his life after complications caused by Covid at the start of the year, a loss felt throughout Capital Theatres, the Trust that operates both Festival and King's theatre, as well as by the generations of theatre-goers who flocked to see him every Christmas.

The King’s Theatre in Edinburgh is lit up to mark what would have been panto legend Andy Gray’s 62nd birthday

The building will also have the Bat Signal projected onto its facade in recognition of Andy’s life-long obsession with Batman and comic books. The Bat Signal was also projected onto the building in February as a tribute after his passing on January 18.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres says, "Andy was a huge part of the Capital Theatres family. His comic brilliance, professionalism, fun and kindness made him a wonderful colleague as well as a true star for our panto audiences. We miss him greatly and our thoughts and best wishes remain with his family.

"It’s bittersweet as we make plans for this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty, without Andy, but his legacy of smiles and laughter live on through his co-stars as they return to our stage, and most particularly his daughter Clare who joins the cast this year.

"This lovely tribute has been planned and executed by the Capital Theatres Technical Team who, like anyone who worked with him, were keen to celebrate the great man.”

READ MORE: Andy Gray’s legacy to live on in Edinburgh King’s panto through daughter ClareAndy’s daughter Clare Gray, a cast member of this year’s King’s panto, Sleeping Beauty, adds, "To have dad’s memory on his birthday to be up in lights at the King’s means so much to his family and friends, another sign of how much my dad meant to everyone at the King’s as well as the panto audience. We are so very touched.”

Andy Gray in the King's Theatre

Andy Gray as Buttons in the King's panto