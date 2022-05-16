Edinburgh Playhouse: Bugsy Malone to star young cast as smash hit family musical comes to Edinburgh

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Adapted from the hit 1976 movie by Parker whose long catalogue of films have scored 19 BAFTAs, 10 Golden Globes and six Oscars, the world-famous musical boasts a slew of instantly recognisable songs from Paul Williams, including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam’s Grand Slam.

Described as ‘a masterclass of musical comedy with one of the most joyously uplifting finales in musical theatre’, the new production will star a talented young cast all aged between just nine-years-old and 15, alongside supporting adult performers.

A scene from Bugsy Malone by Alan Parker Pic: Tristram Kenton

​Produced by Theatre Royal Bath, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax, the show is a revival of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre’s universally acclaimed, sell-out production, It will run at the Playhouse from November 15-20, with the lead roles being performed by three young casts of seven in rotation led by Shaun Sharma, Gabriel Payne and Amar Blackman in the title role.

Based on the movie that launched the careers of Jodie Foster and Scott Baio, all the action of the piece takes place in prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers, rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan's gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled splurge gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble.

Enter Bugsy Malone, a penniless one-time boxer and all-round nice guy, thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last resort for Fat Sam's hapless hoodlums. All Bugsy really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't on the cards for our hero.

A scene from Bugsy Malone by Alan Parker directed by Sean Holmes Pic: Tristram Kenton

Will Bugsy be able to resist seductive songstress Tallulah, Fat Sam’s moll and Bugsy’s old flame, and stay out of trouble long enough to help Fat Sam to defend his business?

Completing the principal cast will be Mia Lakha, Delilah Bennett-Cardy and Avive Williams as Blousey Brown. Fat Sam is played by Albie Snelson, Isham Sankoh and Charlie Burns, Tallulah by Taziva-Faye Katsande, Jasmine Sakyiama and Fayth Ifil, Fizzy by Aidan Oti and Jamie Northey-Denni, Lena/Babyface by Cherry Mitra, Kayla-Mai Alvares and Ava Hope Smith and Dandy Dan by Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Kit Cranston and Desmond Cole.

They are joined by adult ensemble members, Georgia Pemberton, Alisha Capon, Lucy Young, D’Mia Lindsay Walker, Jessica Daugrida, Alicia Ally, Alicia Belgarde, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Luchia Moss, Kalifa Burton, Rory Fraser, Andile Mabhena, Thomas Walton, Ru Fisher, Mohamed Bangura, Marcus Billany, Luke Mills and Will Lucas.

In 2003, Bugsy Malone was voted 19th on a list of the 100 greatest musicals, as chosen by viewers of Channel 4 while five years later Empire magazine ranked it 353rd on their list of 500 greatest movies of all time.

Bugsy Malone directed by Sean Holmes Pic: Tristram Kenton

The on sale date for Edinburgh Playhouse tickets will be announced shortly.

Bugsy Malone Pic: Tristram Kenton