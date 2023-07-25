News you can trust since 1845
Edinburgh Kiltwalk: Stepping out in support of Forth Valley Sensory Centre

Preparing for a Big Stroll in September are two people connected to Forth Valley Sensory Centre
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 18:07 BST

Jacquie Winning, the Camelon centre’s CEO, and David Black, the cook at FVSC, will be taking part in the 15 mile long event at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

And showing how dedicated he is to fundraise for the centre, David will be taking part on Sunday, September 17 which is his 44th birthday.

They are now looking for other centre supporters to join the FVSC team for the popular event which has a range of distances people can sign up for – the 21 mile Might Stride, the 15 mile Big Stroll or the five mile Wee Wander.

Jacquie Winning, CEO, and David Black, centre cook, are taking part in the 15 mile long Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre. Pic: Michael GillenJacquie Winning, CEO, and David Black, centre cook, are taking part in the 15 mile long Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen
Everyone taking part will be provided with t-shirts and sponsorship materials, and the Kiltwalk entrance fees will be covered for all those pledging to raise £100 or more.

The centre in Redbrae Road supports thousands of people who are blind, deaf, or have sight or hearing loss across Forth Valley, as well as their family, friends, carers and the wider community who can all access services from its partner organisations.

It was the first centre of its kind constructed in the UK and specifically developed for the sensory impaired community.

To find out more about becoming a FVSC Champion, contact [email protected], or to make a donation you can visit www.forthvalleysensorycentre.org and click the donate button.

