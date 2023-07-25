Jacquie Winning, the Camelon centre’s CEO, and David Black, the cook at FVSC, will be taking part in the 15 mile long event at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

And showing how dedicated he is to fundraise for the centre, David will be taking part on Sunday, September 17 which is his 44th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are now looking for other centre supporters to join the FVSC team for the popular event which has a range of distances people can sign up for – the 21 mile Might Stride, the 15 mile Big Stroll or the five mile Wee Wander.

Jacquie Winning, CEO, and David Black, centre cook, are taking part in the 15 mile long Edinburgh Kiltwalk to raise funds for Forth Valley Sensory Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

Everyone taking part will be provided with t-shirts and sponsorship materials, and the Kiltwalk entrance fees will be covered for all those pledging to raise £100 or more.

T-shirts and sponsorship materials will be provided, and entrance fees will be covered for anyone who pledges to raise £100 or more.

The centre in Redbrae Road supports thousands of people who are blind, deaf, or have sight or hearing loss across Forth Valley, as well as their family, friends, carers and the wider community who can all access services from its partner organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first centre of its kind constructed in the UK and specifically developed for the sensory impaired community.