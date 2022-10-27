John and Jackie King are celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary today after 50 years of married life.

After leaving Edinburgh’s Tollcross Primary School and then Darroch Secondary in Edinburgh, John, 69, worked at Watermans in Edinburgh as a civil engineer. It was while working at Edinburgh’s Radio Cabs with John’s mum, Nan King, that Jackie Mya met the love of her life, at the Buffs Club, Edinburgh in April 1972. Jackie, who lived in Niddrie and had gone to Craigmillar High School, fell head over heels in love with John and they had a whirlwind romance. "It was love at first sight,” said 70-year-old Jackie.

The couple were married in Hunter’s Square registry office in Edinburgh on October 27, 1972 and had their reception in the Wee Windaes on the High Street, the place to be for the in-crowd in the day. Jackie added: “It was a good day, with lots of family and friends there. The weather was okay, it was dry anyway.”

Golden couple John (69) and Jackie King (70).

Six years later and after having their two children, Julie and John, the family moved to Bo’ness with John snr gaining employment as a civil engineer with the ICI in Grangemouth. They have lived in Bo’ness ever since, for the last 44 years of their married lives.

So what’s the secret to such a long marriage? “Just make sure he does what I say,” joked Jackie. "We have got a good life. Our family keeps us going. We enjoy looking after the kids.”

Jackie worked in the famous McTavish’s nightclub in Bo’ness and met many celebrities, including Lulu and Brotherhood of Man. John was a champion golfer for West Lothian Golf Club. And, Jackie has become the matriarchal head of the family of two children and four grandchildren. After retiring in 2012, John and Jackie have continued their love of a holiday and look forward to continuing their travelling adventures together.