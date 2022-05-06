Edinburgh Airport vehicles using vegetable oil to drive down emissions

Thirty-four vehicles have made the change from diesel to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) which is a renewable diesel alternative that eliminates up to 90 per cent of net carbon dioxide emissions whilst also offering significant savings on nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon monoxide emissions.

There are plans for at least another thirty vehicles to make the switch to HVO in the next few weeks and months, and the airport has installed an HVO fuel pump on campus. The pump is being used by airport vehicles and those operated by third parties and contractors, supporting campus partners with their decarbonisation programmes.

HVO is a ‘drop-in’ fuel replacement for vehicles that have previously been diesel powered.

Gordon Robertson, Director of Communications and Sustainability at Edinburgh Airport said:

“Zero Carbon is just one of the pillars in our Greater Good sustainability strategy and we are constantly evaluating ways of decarbonising our and our partners’ operations across the campus.