Eddie Hughes from Bo'ness has raised an incredible £70,000

Thanks to his supporters and sponsors, Bo’ness fundraiser Eddie Hughes has raised £70,000 in the last 14 years.

In 2024, Eddie decided to run half marathons to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now. He completed the Great North Run, Great Scottish Run and Edinburgh Half Marathon – raising an incredible £4000 for the charity.

Eddie was celebrating another major coup this week. Earlier this year, he said he hoped to bag the Tokyo and Boston Marathons in 2025 to complete the big six, having already finished London, Berlin, New York and Chicago.

And he received confirmation on Tuesday that he’d been selected for the Boston event, as well as Tokyo.

Eddie said: “I was delighted when I got the confirmation. I’ve applied a few times for Boston and didn’t think I was going to get in but they emailed me to say I’d secured a place in 2025.

“It’s going to be a big year next year, with Tokyo on March 2, my 66th birthday on March 16 and Boston on April 21. There’s only seven weeks between them but as long as I cross that finish line, I’ll be over the moon!”

Given the training he’ll have to put in at the start of the year, Eddie plans only to run the Glagow half marathon in October. Each of the events will raise funds for Breast Cancer Now and two children’s cancer charities.

Eddie added: “It’ll be my 15th year of fundraising but I’m not planning to quit until I reach the £100,000 mark for charity.”

Eddie would like to thank everyone who has sponsored his efforts in the last 14 years, as well as his 2024 sponsors, as follows: DNR Timberframe, Donaldson Group, James Bailey Training, Bellsburn Motor Services, Riddells Garage, Paul Rolfe, Eccosse Automotive, McLucas (Heaps Transport), DM Commercial, Barracuda, Champany Inn, Jewellery By Design, The Craft Studio, JD Upholstery Ltd, Mci Electronics Ltd, Water And Pipeline Services Ltd, Central Scotland Kitchens, Shine Car Care, Westport Veterinary Clinic, Hutton House Interiors, Platform 3, Davie Paterson, Taste Deli, Robbie McGregor, Derek Sim and TSB Falkirk.