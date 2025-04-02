Easter is rolling into Camelon for those with sensory loss later this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local charity that supports thousands of people with sensory loss is set to host an Easter “egg-stravaganza” for adults with additional needs and their families.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre, based in Redbrae Road, Camelon, plan to hold the free to attend fun-filled Easter party from 11am to 1pm on Friday, April 11. The event will be open to adults with a wide range of needs – from learning disabilities, to physical disabilities, sensory loss and autism, as well as their families, friends and support workers.

There will be an Easter egg hunt in the centre and its garden, and everyone who takes part is guaranteed to go home with Easter eggs and a prize and there will also be a tombola, raffle, bake sale, egg painting, fun-fair style games with teddy bear prizes, and Easter crafts for sale.

A raffle for an Easter bunny will be drawn at the end of the event.

Forth Valley Sensory Centre's Rowan Ferguson takes time out in the FVSC garden with her Easter bunny pal (Picture: Submitted)

The event has been designed to welcome more people to the sensory centre, promote inclusion and ensure fun for all. They can also take advantage of the centre’s popular sensory room, which was redeveloped last year and provides a space for children and families to relax.

Jacquie Winning, Forth Valley Sensory Centre chief executive, said: “We are a place where the whole community can come together, and our Easter event has been carefully designed especially for adults with additional needs to get to know the centre, our staff and members. “We have a popular café and sensory garden for everyone to enjoy and we are mindful of people’s different needs and how best to ensure everyone is able to celebrate special occasions. “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting this Easter party, a special event designed to bring fun and inclusivity to adults with additional needs, their support and their loved ones. “This event is open to all, even if you have never attended FVSC before. We look forward to welcoming everyone, hopefully including some new faces who can benefit from the work we do here at FVSC.” While the event is free to attend, some activities will cost a small donation of £1 or 50p, while the egg hunt itself will cost £5 per participant.

Bookings for the Easter egg hunt can be made by calling (01324) 590888.

