Jupiter Wildlife Centre in Grangemouth’s Wood Street is hosting the event on Saturday, April 8 from noon to 3pm. As well as an exciting egg hunt, youngsters can also make their own birds nest with natural materials.

Suggested as most suitable for five to 12-year-olds, the event is free but tickets need to be booked in advance. The organisers are also asking people to make a donation where possible to allow the centre, run by the Scottish Wildlife Trust, to continue to offer its varied events programme and support all the educational work they do.

And if you want to explore the wildlife reserve then stout footwear is highly recommended.

To book visit here or for more information email [email protected]

Meanwhile, Historic Environment Scotland is welcoming eggs-plorers at many of its sites this weekend, including Blackness Castle.

On Friday, April 7 from 10am to 5pm drop in to join in all the fun. Your task will be to work out who has been stealing all the Easter eggs – with the suspects are Ruth the Cat, Grace the Falcon, Dougie the Dog and Wilfred the Wolf.

Hunt down all of the Easter egg pictures at the site, each with a letter, and use the letters to spell out who the sneaky culprit is. If you correctly solve the challenge, a chocolate treat awaits.