Easter fun activities at The Falkirk Wheel and Bo'ness SRPS

Lots of fun activities are planned for the youngest members of the family this weekend at The Falkirk Wheel.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST

Over three days – Saturday, April 8 to Monday, April 10 – there will be an Easter egg hunt with youngsters able to roam all over the site to find out where the Easter Bunny has hidden their treasure.

Other planned activities include pin tail on the bunny, egg and spoon race, the Wheel to Kelpies selfie trail, how many eggs in the jar?

There will also be an opportunity to toast marshmallows and roll Easter eggs, while the Wheel’s activities team will be organising lots of games.

Lots of activities at The Falkirk Wheel for Easter weekend
Heroes & Tiaras Scotland will also be joining in the fun with a pink VW campervan and their bunny friends Thumper and Sadie will be hopping around the site during Easter weekend.

Visitors can also enjoy paddle boarding, mini golf and archery, as well as the Falkirk Wheel boat trips – remember, under fives go free on the boats.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm each day.

The Easter Bunny is going to be very busy this weekend as they are also visiting the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway on Friday to Monday, April 7-10, with a chocolate treat for all children on board.

Your journey takes you along the shores of the Firth of Forth with views of the majestic Ochil Hills, before you steam past woodlands, wild flowers and waterfalls as you progress towards to Manuel Station.

Trains depart daily at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm, book tickets here

Bo'ness