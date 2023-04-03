News you can trust since 1845
Easter fun across Falkirk district over the years

Easter holidays are always popular with – hopefully – the first sunshine of the year as we get to attend events outdoors and in.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:27 BST

We’ve had a look at our archives and found these images of lots of youngsters enjoying themselves over the years.

Do you spot anyone you know?

In 2010 dozens of youngsters enjoyed the annual Easter Camp held at Falkirk Stadium - this was their World Cup day.

1. Easter smiles

In 2010 dozens of youngsters enjoyed the annual Easter Camp held at Falkirk Stadium - this was their World Cup day. Photo: Michael Gillen

In 2011 children from Sunny Stars drama classes enjoyed taking part in the Greased Lightnin' Easter School.

2. Easter smiles

In 2011 children from Sunny Stars drama classes enjoyed taking part in the Greased Lightnin' Easter School. Photo: Gary Hutchison

Naomi MacDonald from Camelon, who was nine in 2011, and the Easter Bunny in the Howgate Centre taking part in crafts

3. Easter smiles

Naomi MacDonald from Camelon, who was nine in 2011, and the Easter Bunny in the Howgate Centre taking part in crafts Photo: Michael Gillen

The Easter Bunny and players Marc Stewart and Tam McManus with youngsters at Falkirk Stadium

4. Easter smiles

The Easter Bunny and players Marc Stewart and Tam McManus with youngsters at Falkirk Stadium Photo: Gary Hutchison

