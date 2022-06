The community supported last Friday’s event at Easter Carmuirs which saw lots of stalls, activities and, of course, a bouncy castle in the school grounds.

The event was organised by the Parent Council and all money raised will go towards supporting activities at the school to benefit the pupils.

Throughout the pandemic, the group were able to continue hosting activities for youngsters without asking for donations due to all their fundraising.

