East Falkirk MP wants pensioners to get the credit they deserve - and are entitled to

At the moment there are millions of pounds of unclaimed Pension Credit, so Mr Day is encouraging everyone over the age of 66 in his constituency to claim what they are entitled to before December 19.

Pension Credit, is a benefit aimed at supporting people over State Pension age on a low income by providing up to £3300 each year, on average, in financial support. It also acts as a “gateway” to Council Tax, housing and NHS discounts along with free TV Licences for the over 75s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Day said: “The reason I am asking people to apply for Pension Credit before December 19 is that, if they do, they could be eligible for a further cost of living payment worth over £300. In these difficult times, that money could make a real difference.”