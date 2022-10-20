The national awareness and thanksgiving day which took place yesterday (Wednesday), commemorates the hard work of emergency services personnel in the UK. Usually held on September 9, this year’s day of remembrance and thanksgiving was postponed due to the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. More than 7500 members of the emergency services have been killed in the line of duty over the last 200 years and many more killed as a result of their service.Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “Emergency service personnel go above and beyond on a daily basis to protect us, while putting themselves in great danger.“We all know someone who has been impacted by the emergency services in some way and I wish to give my thanks on all our emergency workers for their dedication and hard work.”