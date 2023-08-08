News you can trust since 1845
East Falkirk MP calls for Scots Guards' caps to switch from real bearskin to faux fur

Martyn Day is one of the 17 members of parliament who are demanding the bearskins used in the caps worn by Scots Guards is replaced by faux fur.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

The East Falkirk MP and the other SNP representatives sent a letter to the Ministry of Defence regarding the matter.

It states: “While we strongly urge the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to replace all the bearskin used for the caps with faux fur, we specifically demand that the Scots Guards’ caps be replaced with a modern, humane alternative.

"Replacing the bearskin with faux fur would allow the history of the caps to endure in a way that reflects modern society’s respect for wildlife. We would be very pleased

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is supporting the calls for the Scots Guards to move away from real bearskin caps to faux fur (Picture: Submitted)East Falkirk MP Martyn Day is supporting the calls for the Scots Guards to move away from real bearskin caps to faux fur (Picture: Submitted)
for Scotland to lead the charge and for our guards to pioneer this humane, modern cap.

The charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is backing the campaign.

Kate Werner, PETA campaign manager, said: “Scottish MPs – like the vast majority of the public – do not want the Scots Guards parading with the skin of a dead bear

on their head.

“This is yet another message to the MoD that it must stop clinging to caps that represent bears’ violent deaths and put ECOPEL’s high-quality faux fur to good use.”

According to PETA it takes the skin of at least one bear to make a single cap.

A spokesperson said: “Some bears are shot several times before they die, and some escape only to bleed to death. Nursing mothers are among those killed and leave behind cubs who starve without them.”

