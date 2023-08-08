East Falkirk MP calls for Scots Guards' caps to switch from real bearskin to faux fur
The East Falkirk MP and the other SNP representatives sent a letter to the Ministry of Defence regarding the matter.
It states: “While we strongly urge the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to replace all the bearskin used for the caps with faux fur, we specifically demand that the Scots Guards’ caps be replaced with a modern, humane alternative.
"Replacing the bearskin with faux fur would allow the history of the caps to endure in a way that reflects modern society’s respect for wildlife. We would be very pleased
for Scotland to lead the charge and for our guards to pioneer this humane, modern cap.
The charity PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is backing the campaign.
Kate Werner, PETA campaign manager, said: “Scottish MPs – like the vast majority of the public – do not want the Scots Guards parading with the skin of a dead bear
on their head.
“This is yet another message to the MoD that it must stop clinging to caps that represent bears’ violent deaths and put ECOPEL’s high-quality faux fur to good use.”
According to PETA it takes the skin of at least one bear to make a single cap.
A spokesperson said: “Some bears are shot several times before they die, and some escape only to bleed to death. Nursing mothers are among those killed and leave behind cubs who starve without them.”