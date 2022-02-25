Bosses at the Earl of Zetland, on Bo’ness Road, say that ongoing maintenance issues and rising costs are to blame for the bar’s demise.

Staff made the announcement via social media that the bar, which is housed in a former church, would be closing.

The post read: “It's a sad day, today we have been informed that the Earl of Zetland will be closing its doors for the last time and not reopening back, due to the maintenance issues and high costs the pub is just not feasible to run.

The Earl of Zetland has closed its doors for the last time. Picture: Michael Gillen

“We are very upset, it is the end of an era and this place will be missed.

“We would just like to thanks the staff for there service and customers for there continued support.”

This pub stands on the site of former Charing Cross and West Parish Church.

It was built in 1884 by the Free Church of Scotland and was converted to a pub on February 25, 2008.

The pub has changed hands several times in recent years, and was sold by JD Wetherspoon in November 2015, and taken up by Hawthorn Leisure.However, the company put it on the market just 14 months later.

With the announcement of the closure a number of former customers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the pub.One read: “Thanks to you and staff for the memories. Made a good few friends over the years in here, wish all the staff all the best hope you all find new jobs soon, should open for 1 last day closing party.”

Another said: “A couple of friends and myself go here for a couple of beers and a catch up.

"From our perspective you will be missed. Hope all the staff manage to find other work.”