DWP's Forth Valley College event works out well for job seekers and employers

The event, which took place during the Easter holiday period, was well-attended with 15 employers from security, hospitality, care, manufacturing, beauty, RAF and FV NHS sectors.

A DWP spokesperson said: “There were six provider organisations which also supported job seekers offering next step employability support. Five employment offers

were made at the event, 19 interviews have been set up and 25 applications will be progressed, taking Forth Valley job seekers closer to employment.

The last jobs fair at Forth Valley College was a great success

“Our work coaches provide every job seeker with individual support, to help build confidence and develop new skills. We are encouraging people, whether they are single parents, young, 50 Plus or have a health condition, to connect with their job centre to re-join the work force, or progress in their career.

"Job seekers can also check out the thousands of vacancies on offer, by searching the DWP ‘FindaJob’ website.

"Increasing the labour force to help businesses fill their vacancies is a priority for job centres across the country. To support this we’re linking up with employers, holding

regular jobs fairs and pre-employment training.

"Locally we’ve been working with Webhelp to fill both full and part time call centre associate roles. Recruitment has been supported through group information sessions

and their attendance at our recent Jobs Fair."

Planning is currently underway to host a disability confident event – a voluntary scheme to encourage employers to recruit and retain disabled people as well as