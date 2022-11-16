The DWP is hosting jobs fairs in Grangemouth job centre, in Charlotte Dundas Court, on Tuesday, November 22 and in Falkirk’s Callendar Square employment hub on Wednesday, November 30.

A DWP spokesperson said: “Any employers within the area who would be interested in participating, could they please contact their local job centre and ask to speak to

an employer adviser for further details."

The jobs fairs will take placed later in the month

The last jobs fair event, which took place at the end of September in the employer hub at Callendar Square saw six employers in attendance – including NRL, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, People’s Ford, RHR, Grangemouth Boatmen Association and Forth Valley College.