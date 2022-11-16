DWP will be hosting pre-festive jobs fairs in Falkirk and Grangemouth
Jobseekers – and firms with vacancies to fill – could land themselves an early Christmas present by attending one of the pre-festive jobs fairs being held in local employment centres.
The DWP is hosting jobs fairs in Grangemouth job centre, in Charlotte Dundas Court, on Tuesday, November 22 and in Falkirk’s Callendar Square employment hub on Wednesday, November 30.
A DWP spokesperson said: “Any employers within the area who would be interested in participating, could they please contact their local job centre and ask to speak to
an employer adviser for further details."
Most Popular
The last jobs fair event, which took place at the end of September in the employer hub at Callendar Square saw six employers in attendance – including NRL, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, People’s Ford, RHR, Grangemouth Boatmen Association and Forth Valley College.
Vacancies on offer were in retail, customer service, the fire service, construction, care and administration and a total of 56 job seekers attended and participated in 86 interviews.