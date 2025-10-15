DWP urges Falkirk job seekers to consider 'stepping stone' of seasonal employment

By James Trimble
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:39 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
As the festive season fast approaches Falkirk area job centres are encouraging people to explore seasonal employment.

DWP staff say seasonal work is a valuable opportunity to gain experience, build confidence, and take steps toward long-term career success.

Falkirk area job centres are now working with employers, including B&M, local retailers, care providers, hospitality businesses, and the warehousing sector to fill seasonal and permanent vacancies.

Laura Dawson, from Falkirk Jobcentre, said: “A temporary job can be a powerful stepping stone – offering more than just income. It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience.

DWP staff are urging job seekers to consider seasonal employment as a 'stepping stone' to a permanent career (Picture: John Devlin, National World)
DWP staff are urging job seekers to consider seasonal employment as a 'stepping stone' to a permanent career (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"It’s a great way to stay active, make connections, and often leads to longer-term opportunities. For many, it’s the first step into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future.”

A recent recruitment event in Grangemouth, held in partnership with Kersiebank Community Centre, brought together eight local employers and six training providers.

