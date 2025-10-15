DWP urges Falkirk job seekers to consider 'stepping stone' of seasonal employment

As the festive season fast approaches Falkirk area job centres are encouraging people to explore seasonal employment.

DWP staff say seasonal work is a valuable opportunity to gain experience, build confidence, and take steps toward long-term career success.

Falkirk area job centres are now working with employers, including B&M, local retailers, care providers, hospitality businesses, and the warehousing sector to fill seasonal and permanent vacancies.

Laura Dawson, from Falkirk Jobcentre, said: “A temporary job can be a powerful stepping stone – offering more than just income. It builds confidence, develops new skills, and provides valuable experience.

DWP staff are urging job seekers to consider seasonal employment as a 'stepping stone' to a permanent career (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"It’s a great way to stay active, make connections, and often leads to longer-term opportunities. For many, it’s the first step into the world of work and can open the door to a brighter future.”

A recent recruitment event in Grangemouth, held in partnership with Kersiebank Community Centre, brought together eight local employers and six training providers.

