DWP says it is committed to getting Falkirk school leavers 'work ready'

Job centres in the Falkirk area are increasing their support for young school leavers to help them they take the giant step from education to employment.

DWP staff are focusing on practical skills, confidence-building and personalised guidance to helping school leavers and young adults become work ready and prepare them for long-term success in their careers.

Laura Dawson, from Falkirk job centre, said: “Our dedicated work coaches are fully equipped to deliver a wide range of personalised support services tailored specifically for young people.

"From expert guidance on job searching to free training opportunities, CV writing, and help with job applications and interview techniques — we’re here to help every step of the way.

DWP staff are increasing efforts to help school leavers into employment (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

“For those facing challenges in entering the workforce, our youth employability coaches offer specialist, one-to-one support. We also provide financial assistance through the Flexible Support Fund, which can help cover costs like travel, equipment, or clothing needed for work or training.

“Young people can also take advantage of exciting opportunities such as apprenticeships, work experience placements, and job fairs — all designed to build skills, boost confidence, and connect them directly with employers.”

Compared to this time last year, 75 more people from all age groups in Falkirk have successfully moved into employment, thanks in part to the support and guidance offered by local job centre teams.

And in the 50 plus age group, more than six per cent have returned to work.

Laura said: “We are working with a local warehouse and logistics firm to fill several roles and have been successful in getting 17 people into these roles. We’re now supporting another employer with vehicle maintenance training through a pre-employment course.

"This type of support can be tailored to any employer’s needs.”

The next DWP recruitment event is scheduled to take place during Youth Support Week at the Kersiebank Community Education Centre in Grangemouth on Tuesday, September 23.

Throughout the week starting September 22 the DWP youth team will be delivering five days of employability support from its Youth Hub at Forth Valley College’s Falkirk Campus.

Job seekers can speak to their work coaches to be referred for these upcoming events.

