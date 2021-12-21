DWP praise staff and highlight success of Kickstart jobs scheme in Falkirk

The Kickstart scheme was also held up as a success during 2021.

A DWP spokesperson said: “As we end another year of working through a pandemic it is good to reflect on all we have achieved and the many outcomes our campaign #planforjobs has delivered.

“Kickstart has been a huge success with nearly 400 starts for young people across Falkirk area, working in partnership with local employers like Candle Shack and Haven Products.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DWP praised the efforts of job centre staff in what was a difficult year

“Our job finding support and Jets scheme has offered employability training and interviews for Forth Valley customers needing more support and help with confidence building.

“We have also procured training for Falkirk customers to up-skill and move them into new sectors of employment. Our training has delivered Security SIA, call centre and Construction CSCS cards to name but a few to help local residents secure work, while our Sector Work Academies have supported employers with recruitment needs while offering certificated learning and job outcome training for Jobcentre customers.

"We have delivered jobs fairs, brought employers into job centres and supported employers to fill a high number of vacancies that were available, and this will continue to be a challenge in 2022.”

The team at the Falkirk area’s job centre were also singled out for their hard work over the last 12 months.

"Jobcentre staff have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, supporting all claimants and ensuring anyone who needs support had access to the many Mental Health and Well-being courses we have delivered.

"We have made our job centres COVID-19 and Falkirk opened its first Youth Hub this year in partnership with Forth Valley College, with support from partners, and we

will continue to look at outreach in the community in the New Year.

“We cannot predict where the Pandemic will take us in 2022, but our dedicated staff are there to help lift people out of poverty into work, and you can be assured that DWP job centres will continue to support their customers through whatever comes our way.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.