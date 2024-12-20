DWP looks back on a great year helping and supporting Falkirk job seekers

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) say they have enjoyed a positive year at Falkirk’s job centres as staff built partnerships with businesses and help people find employment.

The DWP stated this week’s employment statistics once again highlight the great being done by it work coaches across Forth Valley, with all branches showing a decrease in clients across all age groups compared to this time last year.

Falkirk in particular shows a marked decrease of two per cent for all age jobseekers and a seven per cent decrease for those jobseekers aged 18 to 24.

DWP external relations leader Laura Dawson said: “It’s been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers. We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office.

DWP work coaches continue to help job seekers find the right role for them (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"There have been great examples where we have recently filled local vacancies with Concentrix, The Range, Via Barracuda and many more. We are presently supporting Bayne’s with the opening of their new store as well as supporting job seekers to apply for customer service specialist roles in Glasgow.

“We were able to offer training in demolition, security, customer Service, warehouse and forklift roles. We are presently looking to source training in confined spaces and will be looking at childcare in the new year.

“Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. Going forward we’ll be looking to expand our services to open up helping more people into fulfilling employment.

"Importantly, job seeking parents on Universal Credit can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.”