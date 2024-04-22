DWP hosts recruitment events as more young and older job seekers find employment in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A DWP spokesperson said: “These recent figures highlight the great work being done by work coaches across the Falkirk local authority area, where we continue to see a reduction in both our 50 plus and 18 to 24 age groups.

"Both groups continue to show a reduction of eight per cent and 13 per cent on this time last year, with 55 in the 50 plus range and and 85 in the 18 to 24 range returning to work.

"Jobcentre work coaches play an increasingly important role by supporting businesses to fill their vacancies, while helping more people get ready to enter the jobs market.”

The DWP will be hosting recruitment events in Grangemouth and Falkirk job centres(Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Recruitment events will take place in Grangemouth job centre on Thursday, April 25 and in Falkirk job centre on Thursday, May 9.