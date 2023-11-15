DWP helps 45 over 50s from the Falkirk area back into work before 'Older Workers' week
The DWP has organised it so employers and providers will be available to support people throughout “Older Workers” week, which runs from November 20 to November 24, with local job centres running daily events to support this age group as much as possible on their journey back to employment.
Job centres are currently focusing on employers with job vacancies in retail, healthcare, care and passenger transport.
A DWP spokesperson said: “Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a kick-start. One way is to apply for some of the hundreds of Christmas jobs being advertised locally, as a steppingstone to get back into the work routine, while developing new skills and sharpening existing ones.
"Support is available to everyone, whatever their age, health condition or if they’re just looking to improve their career prospects."