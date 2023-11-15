DWP helps 45 over 50s from the Falkirk area back into work before 'Older Workers' week

Local job centres have helped 45 people aged 50 and over find employment this month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The DWP has organised it so employers and providers will be available to support people throughout “Older Workers” week, which runs from November 20 to November 24, with local job centres running daily events to support this age group as much as possible on their journey back to employment.

Job centres are currently focusing on employers with job vacancies in retail, healthcare, care and passenger transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DWP spokesperson said: “Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a kick-start. One way is to apply for some of the hundreds of Christmas jobs being advertised locally, as a steppingstone to get back into the work routine, while developing new skills and sharpening existing ones.