DWP deductions leave households in Linlithgow and East Falkirk poorer

In November 2021 alone, £267,000 was deducted from households in the area at an average cost of £62 deduction per claimant household, according to official figures.

This was mainly to pay back the loans issued by the DWP to cover the five-week waiting period at the beginning of a new Universal Credit claim (44 per cent) or to repay historic tax credit overpayments (15 per cent).

Commenting on the figures, Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, said: “These deductions are nothing short of a poverty tax on people who are struggling to heat their homes and feed themselves and their families.”

He added: “Universal Credit is meant to be a subsistence benefits that covers basic living costs. If over £60 is being deducted from claimants, when we are facing the sharpest decline in real incomes since the 1970s, how are people meant to survive?