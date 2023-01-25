Dutch war graves volunteers searching for Falkirk family of fallen Gordon Highlander

Private George Laurie was killed in action back in 1944 while serving with The Gordon Highlanders’s 153rd Infantry Brigade, 51st (Highland) Infantry Division during Operation Ascot.

Theo Vervoort and Ed Vervoort - no relation to Theo – are both volunteers who tend to the graves at the Commonwealth Venray War Cemetery in Limburg. Every Christmas Eve, Theo, Ed and other volunteers place a candle on every grave in the cemetery, including the marker for George, who enlisted in the services on April 20, 1944.

For the last year they are looking to get in touch with George’s relations.

The Commonwealth Venray War Cemetery in Limburg

Theo said: “George, who we think is from the Falkirk or Bonnybridge area, was killed in action in our area on November 21, 1944 during World War II. My friend Ed has adopted George’s grave and is trying to find relatives and possivle a photo of George, who paid the highest price for our freedom

"I have seen some newspaper articles which suggest he had relatives in Bonnybridge.”

Killed in action by German snipers during the liberation of Kessel, George and his brothers in arms were temporarily buried near the house of the Timmermans family, in Donk, near Kessel.

Theo has researched some of the details of Operation Ascot, which was a success – although it cost George his life.

The overall plan was to push the Germans back over the River Maas and 51st (Highland) Infantry Division's role was to attack the Germans on the line Weert - Roermond and swing north east driving the enemy up to Venio.

The operation started on November 14, 1944 and all three brigades successfully crossed the canals. After capturing Baario and Bong, the 51st (Highland) Infantry Division moved north to support the Allied bridgehead between the Waal and Run rivers west of Nimegen and Arnher, also known as the istand.

