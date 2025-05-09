Dunipace's First Down has defibrillator installed thanks to Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the Girl Guiding movement have been fundraising to help save lives.

Carron Division Girl Guides, Brownies and Rainbows, along with their leaders, wanted to raise cash to purchase and install a defibrillator in the area.

They hold their regular meetings in church halls in Dunipace, Denny and Bonnybridge and wanted to give something useful back to their community.

To bring in the funds needed, they sold sweet treats on last December’s Santa Steam train trips at the SRPS in Bo’ness, as well as donations during their annual carol concert.

Youngsters and adult volunteers from Carron Division Girlguiding fundraised for a defibrillator which has been installed in the First Down public house in Dunipace. Pic: Michael Gillen

After talks with Martin Stuart from Forth Valley First Responders – the group spearheading a campaign to have more life-saving Public Access Defibrillators (PADs) available across the area – it was decided to ask the team at the First Down public house in Dunipace if they would allow it to be installed on the outside of their building.

Sharon Macfarlane, assistant divisional commissioner, said: “We were delighted when First Down managers David and Pamela said they would support our project.

"They’ve also agreed to cover the costs of the electricity to run the defibrillator, while we will pay for the annual maintenance and replacing any pads if and when it is used.

"We’re now going to continue fundraising to install another defibrillator in our area and will again be selling our sweet goods at the SRPS on the Thomas rain trips and the Santa trains at Christmas.”

A defibrillator is a device that gives a jolt of energy to the heart. It helps get the heart beating again when someone is in cardiac arrest and their heart has stopped.

