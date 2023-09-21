Dunipace to pay tribute to girl, 9, ahead of cup game with Cumnock at weekend
Dunipace FC face Cumnock Juniors in the first round of the Scottish Cup at their Westfield ground on Saturday.
Ahead of the kick off both teams and supporters will be asked to pay their respects to Naomi Sarah Ferrans who died in an accident on Monday. Naomi played with Cumnock Juniors girls under tens.
Around 12.35pm on Monday Naomi was on her bike in Castle Place in her hometown of New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, when she was struck by a tractor towing a trailer.
Dunipace posted on social media: “Ahead of Saturday’s tie with Cumnock Juniors FC in The Scottish Cup, we want to make everyone coming to Westfield aware that there will be a minute of silence before kick off in memory of Naomi Ferrans who played with Cumnock Juniors Girls Under 10's.
“Naomi was tragically killed in an accident earlier this week and everyone at Dunipace sends our deepest condolences to her family, friends and teammates.”