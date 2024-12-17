Dunipace pupils spread festive cheer with Christmas songs

The youngsters from the Thistle Avenue school made a trip to Denny Cross on Wednesday, where they spent time standing on the steps beside the library singing their hearts out.

The pupils, who are in P4-7, sang a number of festive tunes for passers by and those who had gathered to listen to them.

Many wore Christmas jumpers and festive accessories including Santa hats and reindeer antlers to add to the festive occasion.

1 . Dunipace Christmas cheer The P4-7 pupils stood on the steps at Denny Cross, next to the library, to sing their songs. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Dunipace Christmas cheer Many wore festive jumpers and head accessories for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Dunipace Christmas cheer Their singing brought a smile to the faces of passers by. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Dunipace Christmas cheer The pupils gathered on the steps to sing. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales