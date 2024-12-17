Dunipace Primary School pupils sang Christmas songs to bring some community Christmas cheer.placeholder image
Dunipace pupils spread festive cheer with Christmas songs

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Dec 2024, 05:46 BST
Pupils from Dunipace Primary were helping to spread festive cheer in the community last week.

The youngsters from the Thistle Avenue school made a trip to Denny Cross on Wednesday, where they spent time standing on the steps beside the library singing their hearts out.

The pupils, who are in P4-7, sang a number of festive tunes for passers by and those who had gathered to listen to them.

Many wore Christmas jumpers and festive accessories including Santa hats and reindeer antlers to add to the festive occasion.

The P4-7 pupils stood on the steps at Denny Cross, next to the library, to sing their songs.

