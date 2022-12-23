News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dunipace Primary Bairns in the Byre nativity

Youngsters are Dunipace Primary took centrestage as they performed their version of the first Christmas.

By Jill Buchanan
50 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 4:15pm

A spokesperson for the school said: “Dunipace Primary 1 to Primary 3 were delighted to share a Scottish interpretation of the nativity, Bairn in the Byre, with their parents and carers.

“Christmas spirit filled the hall of Dunipace Primary School once again as P1-P3 pupils sang festive songs to entertain their audience and raise Christmas cheer. It was fair guid!”

Not pictured sadly, Dunipace Primary 4 to Primary 7 enthusiastically decided to put on a concert which was aptly named ‘Reindeer Rocks’ by Primary 6 pupils. They belted out songs ranging from ‘Feliz Navidad’, to ‘Hip Hop Reindeer’ with some jokes thrown in throughout, much to the delight of everyone. Primary 7 were the comperes and the concert was thoroughly enjoyed by their audiences.

1. Dunipace Primary nativity

Looks like these angels had fun in their starring role

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Dunipace Primary nativity

Beautiful colourful costumes for the three kings

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Dunipace Primary nativity

Everyone had a part to play in the nativity including the shepherds and the donkey

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Dunipace Primary nativity

Lovely smiling faces from three members of the young cast

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Home
Page 1 of 1