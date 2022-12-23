Dunipace Primary Bairns in the Byre nativity

A spokesperson for the school said: “Dunipace Primary 1 to Primary 3 were delighted to share a Scottish interpretation of the nativity, Bairn in the Byre, with their parents and carers.

“Christmas spirit filled the hall of Dunipace Primary School once again as P1-P3 pupils sang festive songs to entertain their audience and raise Christmas cheer. It was fair guid!”

Not pictured sadly, Dunipace Primary 4 to Primary 7 enthusiastically decided to put on a concert which was aptly named ‘Reindeer Rocks’ by Primary 6 pupils. They belted out songs ranging from ‘Feliz Navidad’, to ‘Hip Hop Reindeer’ with some jokes thrown in throughout, much to the delight of everyone. Primary 7 were the comperes and the concert was thoroughly enjoyed by their audiences.