Everyone connected with Dunipace FC was devastated when the extent of the damage to the artificial pitch at Westfield Park was discovered on May 20.

Police believe it was set on fire overnight and smouldered for several hours before it was discovered, causing around £200,000 of damage.

But this week the football club’s chairman, Paul Garner, who is also a councillor for the area, revealed work to restore the pitch had begun and it was hoped to be completed by the end of August.

Denny's Westfield Park, home of Dunipace FC, was set alight in May. Pic: Michael Gillen

He said: “We have a local company, Sportex of Grangemouth, who are carrying out the work. They are working really hard to get this ready for us as soon as possible. It’s good to be giving the work to a local firm and we really appreciate all their efforts.”

Tomorrow the club travels to Neilston as both the first-team and under-20s face off against the West of Scotland side at Brig O' Lea Stadium in the Hugh Blair Trophy. Neilston have kindly agreed to donate the gate receipts to the Dunipace side.

Their first league game sees the senior team head to Edinburgh next weekend to face newly-promoted Heriot-Watt University. Then what should be their first home game will be played at Sauchie’s ground, with the club also donating all the receipts to Dunipace.

Mr Garner added: “There are around 1000 people of all ages coming through our ground every week and it has been sorely missed by everyone. We are probably the second biggest community club after Stenhousemuir in this area and have an important role to play.”