Dunipace FC unveil new kits featuring cancer and palliative care charities' logos

The back of Dunipace FC's new home and away strips for the 2021-2022 season feature Strathcarron Hospice and Maggie's Forth Valley logos respectively. Pictured: Cristina Pouso, Maggie's Forth Valley fundraising manager; John Marshall, club chairman; Danny Ashe, captain; Cameron Shanks, kitman; and Rozalja Glowacki, Strathcarron staff nurse. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Pace’s home and away kits for the 2021/22 season will display the logos of Strathcarron Hospice and Maggie’s Forth Valley respectively, with the aim of “raising awareness” of both organisations.

The idea was first mooted by the club’s new kitman, Cammy Shanks, a terminally ill dad-of-two who’s generated £60,000 for the Larbert-based Maggie’s centre since being diagnosed with stomach cancer in April 2019.

Back then the Stenhousemuir resident was told by doctors he had six months to live, however, two years on, the 61-year-old continues to defy the odds.

Ex-Camelon Juniors kitman Cammy was thrilled to learn Dunipace’s new strips would feature the charities’ emblems.

He said: “It feels brilliant because after my diagnosis I probably thought I wouldn’t be here to see the likes of Dunipace going into a sporting partnership with both Maggie’s and Strathcarron.

“From my point of view, it’s more about the awareness factor.

“With Maggie’s being on the away strip, every time we play away, everybody will be seeing the Maggie’s sign. I was really proud to see it on the back.

“I suggested having the Maggie’s motif on the strip and, because the hospice is in the area, we decided to put it on the home strip and Maggie’s on the away strip.

“Our Player of the Year dance at the end of the year will also be a charity night with the proceeds being split equally between the two charities.

“It’s all about raising awareness of the work both charities do.”

John Marshall, Dunipace chairman, is pleased the club is able to back such worthy causes.

He said: “I think it’s really important we’re seen to be at the heart of our community – and these two organisations are.

“With Strathcarron nearby and Maggie’s just over in Larbert, we thought it was a great opportunity to show our support by having them on our strips.

“They’re looking great and the home strip has been used a couple of times. We can’t wait to get the away one on as well.

“Cammy is a force of nature. He keeps us all on our toes but he’s really focused on the job we’ve given him and it’s been a real benefit to the club to get this post filled because we’ve gone a season without a kitman.”

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s, said: “Maggie’s Forth Valley are delighted that Dunipace Football Club have put our charity logo on their away strip.

“We support anyone affected by cancer and have continued to be there for people throughout Covid. Having support in this way helps raise awareness so that people in our community know we are here to help when they need us most.”

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s community fundraiser, said: “We are very grateful to Cameron and all the team at Dunipace FC for raising awareness of Strathcarron Hospice and the care we provide to people across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

“We need to raise £14,315 every day to keep our services running and, with the pandemic continuing to impact our fundraising, we appreciate the club's support to raise awareness and funds within their community.”

