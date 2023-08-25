News you can trust since 1845
Dunipace FC mark official reopening of Westfield Park after fire damage

The official reopening of a football park badly damaged by vandals will take place this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:57 BST

Dunipace FC were able to return to their home ground Westfield Park in Denny on August 19 ahead of schedule after the work was completed repairing the fire-damaged playing surface.

They marked that occasion with a 1-0 win over West of Scotland outfit Finnart in the South Challenge Cup.

Then on Wednesday evening it was East of Scotland First Division duty with a resounding 9-0 victory over Vale of Leithen.

A summer repair of Westfield Park is now complete and will be officially unveiled this weekend. Pic: SubmittedA summer repair of Westfield Park is now complete and will be officially unveiled this weekend. Pic: Submitted
On Saturday they are hoping to make it three wins in a row with another league victory over Arniston Rangers.

To mark the reopening, Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band will be playing before the 2.30pm kick off.

Speaking ahead of the game, chairman Paul Garner urged the people of Denny and Dunipace to come along and welcome the team back home. He said: "This Saturday sees us officially re-open Westfield Park after the incident a few months back.

"To mark the occasion the club accepted the kind offer from our very own Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band to play prior to the match. This highlights the tremendous support we have received from the community and it would be great if we could turn up to support them and the Pace."

Kick-off is 2.30pm but everyone is being encouraged to get there early.

The pitch was targeted by vandals overnight on May 19 with the fire discovered the following morning.

The club estimated the cost of repairing the damage, together with the loss in income from hiring out the ground was be in the region of £300,000.

