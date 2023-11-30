Primary pupils are delighted to be taking part in a new initiative run between a local football club and schools.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dunipace FC recently kicked off the new scheme which allows primary schools in their community free pitch time at the club’s Westfield home.

So far St Patrick’s PS have taken up an after-school slot on a Tuesday afternoon, Dunipace PS are currently working with the club on their slot and Denny PS have responded positively and potentially looking to join.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The feedback from St Pat’s has been very positive and according to head teacher, Karen Downie, “there was a real buzz around the school after the announcement”.

Youngsters from St Patrick's Primary School are loving the chance to play on the Dunipace FC pitch. Pic: Mark Ferguson

Dunipace FC chairperson, Paul Garner, said “There is nothing more heart-warming than seeing our youngsters of all ages using our facility. The benefits this brings to our communities is immeasurable to Denny, Dunipace and the surrounding area.

"I’d like to see the other schools join St Pats’, especially during the autumn and winter months where this facility does come into its own. This is yet another great link-up between our club and our community.”

Paul Flanigan, one of the primary school teachers involved said “St Patrick’s PS has a long history of success with its football team due to its close links with the community. We believe football is for everyone and we have strived to create a club that is accessible for all, as a result we have a large number of pupils in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dunipace FC have recognised the importance of this and the benefits that grass roots football offers. They also have a unique bond with the community, and they have extended this to us. We are extremely grateful for their invaluable contribution.

"We are now able to offer our pupils the luxury of a fantastic facility, being able to train in all weather maximising opportunity to develop. We are very excited about this opportunity and we look forward to working closely with this unique club.”

In May those associated with the club were devastated when their artificial playing surface was set alight by vandals causing around £300.000 of damage and lost income.